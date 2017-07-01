VERA SIDIKA spills out her bedroom affairs after marathon S£X with a man, the guy is a “bull”.

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - City socialite Vera Sidika loves good s3x and she is not ashamed to parade her bedroom affairs on social media.





The curvy socialite woke up at around 4.00 AM and started praising a man who feasted on her properly.





“When he starts off with a massage then baby oil all over, bites and licks you on the neck,A$$ cheeks while whispering in your ears, ‘I know you want it and..



