UTACHEKA ULIE: This hilarious video will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurt.

Monday, 3 July 2017

Monday, 3 July 2017 - The good guys at Mark Angel’s comedy are back with another rib-demolishing skit.

The lady thought the creepy guy was stalking her not unbeknownst to her, he was only using her wi-fi.


The look on the poor lady when the crazy chap requested her to subscribe so that he can finish updating his phone is just priceless.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

