Usiku ni kunyandua Mamaaa! Man gives newlywed Citizen TV’s WILLIS RABURU advice on “Lungula”

, 11:01

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - Plus-size Citizen TV reporter and the host of the ratchet 10 over 10 show, Willis Raburu, recently settled down for marriage with a hot Kikuyu lady.

Now that Willis is new into marriage, this guy who has been married for 8 years has decided to give him a priceless advice.

He told Willis everything that a newly married young man needs to know.

Read this post that has gone viral in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno