Usiku ni kunyandua Mamaaa! Man gives newlywed Citizen TV’s WILLIS RABURU advice on “Lungula”

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - Plus-size Citizen TV reporter and the host of the ratchet 10 over 10 show, Willis Raburu, recently settled down for marriage with a hot Kikuyu lady.





Now that Willis is new into marriage, this guy who has been married for 8 years has decided to give him a priceless advice.





He told Willis everything that a newly married young man needs to know.





Read this post that has gone viral in the next page



