US and UK speak out on the brutal murder of IEBC ICT manager CHRIS MUSANDO.

Monday, July 31, 2017- The United States and the United Kingdom are willing to help Kenya in investigating and finding the evil people behind the brutal murder of IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando.





Robert Godec the US ambassador to Kenya and Nic Hailey, British High Commissioner, said they were seriously concerned with the murder of Musando and said they will help investigators in nabbing the killers.





“It is critical that Kenya have free, fair, credible and peaceful elections on August 8, and protection for IEBC staff is essential to achieving this goal.”





“We have offered our assistance in the investigation,” they added.





Mr, Musando had been missing since Friday. He was last spotted on Mombasa Road at about 2.30 am on Saturday.





His car was found abandoned in Thika Road Mall on Monday morning and it was towed to Kasarani police station.





The body of Musando was found in Mguga Forest in Kikuyu by locals who called police.



