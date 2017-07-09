UPROAR as STATE HOUSE is caught red-handed lying about NKAISERY’s death-Even UHURU is ashamed

Sunday July 9, 2017 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has been accused of lying about the exact moment and where the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery died.





Since Nkaisery’s untimely death yesterday, conflicting accounts have been given on the circumstances surrounding his last moments and the subsequent death.





While Uhuru’s Government through the Head of Public Service Francis Kinyua insist that the late Nkaisery passed on at Karen Hospital few hours after admission for routine check-up, his family says he collapsed in the house and was rushed to hospital but it was too late to save his life as he was already dead.





Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet shared the family’s sentiments, saying Nkaisery collapsed while at home after having supper with his wife.





The family story was corroborated by a senior administrator at Karen Hospital who dismissed the Government’s account that Nkaisery drove himself to the hospital for check up and died shortly after.





According to the administrator, Nkaisery was rushed to the hospital when he was already dead.





“The doctors received Nkaisery at around 1 am and he was already dead. Since our profession does not allow doctors to assume, they ran all the emergency procedures amid efforts to resuscitate him, but unfortunately he was already past that,” the administrator said.





