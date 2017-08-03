UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

ICT Officer

Under the supervision of Senior ICT Officer or Senior Administrative Officer, the incumbent implements the ICT operational plan in a well defined geographical area. They provide technical supervision and guidance to locally recruited staff and ensure that ICT equipment is fully operational at all times.

Internally, the incumbent liaises directly with own Service Delivery Team on a daily basis as well as with end users to clarify, analyse and resolve reported issues. S/he may also liaise with external service providers, as required, to resolve escalated infrastructure issues.

Requirements

· University Degree in Information Systems, Telecoms or related fields.

· Minimum of 8 years of previous job experience in the ICT support.

· Knowledge of radio systems, LAN installation and support, messaging infrastructure.

· Knowledge of LAN configuration and network implementation.

· Knowledge of different satellite and terrestrial communications and network systems.

· Excellent knowledge of English and working knowledge of another UN language.

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please go to our careers page at www.unhcr.org/careers.html , click on international vacancies and type in job ID 14019.

Senior Regional Protection Officer

The Senior Regional Protection Officer (SGBV) supports the global implementation of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) strategy in the region, the strengthening of SGBV data management and the enhancement of staff and partners skills and knowledge to ensure sustainability of their interventions.

The incumbent provides guidance on planning country specific SGBV strategies based on UNHCR¿s new SGBV multi-year strategy for regional roll-outs and they monitor the implementation of select country strategies for technical accuracy and sustainability.

S/he collaborates closely with the UNHCR management and the head of the Protection team in each country and strengthens working relations with other agencies involved in SGBV prevention and response in the context of the roll-out of the SGBV strategy.

The Senior Regional Protection Officer (SGBV) will support country operations under the Area of Responsibility (AoR) and will be directly supervised by the (Deputy) Regional Representative or Head of Regional Hub and will receive specialist guidance from the senior SGBV advisor at HQ.

Requirements

· Advanced University Degree in International Law, Human Rights, International Development, International Relations, Anthropology, Political or Social Science, with authoritative knowledge of issues relating to refugee women, gender, humanitarian and development issues, and SGBV prevention and response.

· Minimum 10 years of job experiences relevant to the function of which at least 5 in an international context.

· Minimum 5 years previous experience managing Protection related projects in a humanitarian context; experience managing SGBV projects a significant asset.

· Thorough understanding of SGBV prevention and response in displacement.

· Experience managing SGBV projects and/or serving in an SGBV coordination role.

· Training design and facilitation skills.

· Excellent knowledge of English and working knowledge of another UN language.

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please go to our careers page at www.unhcr.org/careers.html , click on international vacancies and type in job ID 14011.

Staff Welfare Officer

UNHCR has operations in 126 countries and 461 locations, carried on by over 12,000 staff members and affiliate workforce. Given the nature of work, the psychological hazards range from workplace stress, exposure to traumatic situations and vicarious exposure to traumatic experiences of people of concern. All these can reflect at the individual, interpersonal and team levels and can affect the staff well-being as well as the efficiency of the operation.

The Staff Health and Welfare Service (SH&WS) and more specifically its Staff Welfare Section (SWS), are entrusted with addressing these challenges. The Staff Welfare team comprises the Staff Welfare Officers based in Geneva, Dakar, Kinshasa, Nairobi, Juba, Bangkok, Amman and Beirut. The team works together in designing staff welfare programmes under the leadership of the Chief, SWS.

The SW function in Nairobi covers the UNHCR operations in East and Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes region (with the exception of DRC) and the Southern Africa Region and it is responsible for:

Requirements

· Advanced University Degree in Clinical Psychology, Psychotherapy, Counselling or other mental health care profession.

· Minimum 6 years of previous job experience relevant to the function of which 2 years should be in an International capacity.

· Demonstrated clinical experience and counselling skills.

· Proven skill of supporting teams and groups.

· Proven training skills

· Proficiency in English and French.

· Humanitarian experience in the Field is an asset.

· Conflict resolution and mediation skills are an asset.

How to Apply

To apply for this position please go to our careers page at www.unhcr.org/careers.html , click on international vacancies and type in job ID 14090 .

Deadline: 3 August 2017 (midnight Geneva time)

All positions are available on the UNHCR Careers Page at www.unhcr.org/careers.html

UNHCR strongly encourages female applicants.