UHURU’s re-election UNSTOPPABLE as KRA goes after Raila’s financier Jimi Wanjigi-NASA now broke

Friday July 7, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) could soon be unable to finance Raila Odinga’s campaigns ahead of the August polls.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) went after Jimi Wanjigi’s wealth; a move that may prove fatal to Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid.





According to documents, KRA is pursuing the billionaire businessman over tax evasion.





The Government has already written to Wanjigi’s Enterprise Oil Limited demanding for sh225 million in tax arrears for period between January 2008 and December 2012.





KRA has accused Wanjigi of evading tax even after offering facilitation of awarding of contract services to several Chinese companies.





The authority argues that the services were rendered in Kenya and as such, Wanjigi should have paid tax to KRA but he chose to evade; an offense that is treated seriously in Kenya.



