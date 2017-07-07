UHURU’S KAMEME leads in SPREAD OF HATE SPEECH in KENYA

Friday July 7, 2017- The Election Observation Group and Monitoring Unit has named Kameme FM as number one radio station that is spreading hate speech in Kenya.





According to a report released by the group on Friday, 28 cases of hate speech and inflammatory language were recorded between May and June and were associated with Kameme FM.





The unit’s report is a culmination of monitoring of five national TV stations, 13 radio stations, including four county-based ones, and four local dailies.





This is the second report since the monitoring of traditional media outlets started.

Leo Mutisya, who is leading the initiative, said it is aimed at deterring hate and inflammatory remarks.





In the report, four cases of radio presenters who perpetrate hate speech on their shows was recorded.





“A number of reported perpetrators were radio presenters, and Kameme FM was in the lead, with a number of incidents recorded against it, including one where they castigated, stereotyped and even played mocking songs against Koigi Wamwere for his political decision to switch political allegiance,” Mutisya said.





Kameme FM is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



