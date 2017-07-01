UHURU’s closely guarded secret with police ahead of polls leaked - No police will support RAILA after this

03:20

Thursday July 13, 2017 - Police officers and their prison counterparts are set to receive double salary thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.


In a leaked proposal from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, the least paid police officer in the rank of Constable will earn a monthly salary of sh32,880 up from sh17,800, which represents 100% salary increment.

The highest paid police officer in the rank of Inspector General will now earn a monthly salary of sh854,241 in..

