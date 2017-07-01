UHURU will wish he never rattled MARAGA as Judiciary descends on him with full force - RAILA celebrating

UHURU will wish he never rattled MARAGA as Judiciary descends on him with full force - RAILA celebratingNews 12:41
Wednesday July 12, 2017 - The Judiciary has come to the defence of Chief Justice David Maraga against accusations from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, that he was colluding with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) to postpone the August elections as depicted by recent court rulings which have so far been against Jubilee.
In a statement, the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association warned Uhuru/ Ruto and Jubilee to keep off Judiciary matters.
They also..
Page 1 2