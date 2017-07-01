UHURU to be re-elected ‘unopposed’ as RAILA ODINGA says he will boycott the August elections

Friday July 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has threatened to boycott the August 8th General Election.





Addressing the media, NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, claimed that Jubilee was planning to use the military to rig the August 8th election.





The NASA leaders said they have evidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have deployed the...



