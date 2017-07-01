UHURU threatens to jail JOHO, claims he has stolen massive public funds (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has threatened to jail all corrupt Governors including Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Uhuru attacked Joho when he was campaigning in Coast and said that he has done nothing for the people who elected him.





According to Uhuru, Joho is just wasting public money and risks being jailed if Jubilee clinches power for the second term.





Here’s a video of Uhuru threatening Joho and other corrupt Governors.



