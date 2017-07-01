UHURU tells Laikipia to vote out LEMPURKEL of ODM because he is a murderer! I will jail him soon

Friday July 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Laikipia West residents to vote out their MP, Mathew Lempurkel, saying he has contributed to insecurity in the area.





During campaigns on Thursday, Uhuru Kenyatta drummed up support for Jubilee candidate, Sarah Lekorere, saying Lempurkel who is from ODM is a murder and a tribal bigot.





“I beseech you, my people, to elect Sarah Lekorere for me.”





“I promise to jail that...



