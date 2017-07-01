UHURU tells Laikipia to vote out LEMPURKEL of ODM because he is a murderer! I will jail him soon

...person whom I do not intend to mention here,” Uhuru said.





On Friday , Lempurkel was charged with racial contempt and incitement to violence for allegedly saying whites living in Laikipia will migrate when NASA wins the election.





He denied these claims saying his remarks were mistranslated and that he was misquoted





However, Uhuru refused to endorse any candidate for the Governor’s seat held by Joshua Irungu.





The race for Laikipia governor is between Nderitu Muriithi, an independent candidate, and Joshua Irungu of Jubilee.





