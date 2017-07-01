UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt via WANGUSI warns RAILA against declaring himself President in August

Monday July 17, 2017 - Communication Authority (CA) boss, Francis Wangusi, has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against declaring himself president before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) makes the official announcement.





NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga have been claiming that they will announce their presidential results before IEBC.





But Wangusi told the media and opposition leaders that "only IEBC is allowed by law to announce election results. The rest can only..



