UHURU/ RUTO will beat RAILA ODINGA by over 70 percent of votes - Opinion polls are useless.

Friday July 28, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has dismissed a recent opinion poll by infotrak that put Uhuru Kenyatta behind Raila Odinga in the presidential ratings.





According to Infotrak, if elections are held today, Raila will beat Uhuru by 47 percent against 46 percent.





Speaking on Thursday, Duale said Uhuru’s voting blocs are still solid and dismissed reports that Uhuru’s traditional voting blocs have..



