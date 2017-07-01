UHURU/ RUTO have sensed defeat and are desperate after their plans to split NASA failed - RAILA says

Friday July 21, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, took their NASA campaigns to Kitui County where they accused the Jubilee administration, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of attempting to split the Opposition.





Addressing supporters, Raila dismissed calls by Uhuru/ Ruto for Kalonzo to dump NASA and join Jubilee and said these are insults.





He said Jubilee has sensed defeat and..



