UHURU/ RUTO have sensed defeat and are desperate after their plans to split NASA failed - RAILA says

..was desperate after its plans to split NASA failed.





“Uhuru and Ruto are desperate and have worked so hard to break the Opposition since 2013 but have failed because Kalonzo and I are not cheap and cannot let down the country,” Raila said.





On his part, Kalonzo termed Uhuru/ Ruto’s call to join them as a ridiculous illusion, saying he cannot abandon Raila Odinga.





“Asking me to join them with an offer to deputize Ruto in 2022 is a mockery to the Kamba community that has suffered under their leadership and we must teach them a lesson at the ballot,” said Kalonzo.





