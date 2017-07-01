UHURU/ RUTO expose RAILA/ JOHO’s ignorance and tell them to go back to school - They are fools

Monday July 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, raided former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s strongholds of Mombasa and Kilifi yesterday in their effort to wrestle Coast votes from the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Describing Raila Odinga’s politics as backward, Uhuru exuded confidence of beating him again with a wider margin this time round than in 2013 saying he has done a lot for Coastal residents and Kenyans at large to deserve another term.





The President and his Deputy termed NASA as a conglomerate of failures who...



