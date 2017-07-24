UHURU/ RUTO and RAILA/ KALONZO have nothing new to offer to Muslims – ABDUBA DIDA says.

Monday July 24, 2017 - Alliance for Real Change Presidential candidate, Abduba Dida, has asked Wajir and Garissa residents not to vote for Jubilee or NASA presidential candidates since they have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.





Speaking in Wajir County on Friday , Dida asked residents to vote for him not only because of his origin but because of what he stands for.





Dida also urged the Muslim community to rally behind him and put Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to shame in..



