Thursday July 13, 2017 - State House has responded sharply to the Opposition’s claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to reject the results of the August elections and stick to power even after losing. - State House has responded sharply to the Opposition’s claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to reject the results of the August elections and stick to power even after losing.





In a statement to the press, Uhuru, through State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, termed Raila Odinga’s claims as baseless and reckless.





He added that there was...