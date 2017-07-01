UHURU responds to RAILA’s claim that he plans to reject polls and stick to power even after losing

..no such plan with regard to election results.





Esipisu noted that Uhuru will accept defeat if Raila Odinga beats him fair and square.





He also challenged the NASA leader to give similar assurance.





He said Raila’s allegations on the rigging scheme amounts to an incitement and reckless conspiracy that jeopardizes public institutions and democratic processes in the country.





The NASA leader had also claimed that Uhuru was training security forces to help him stick to power after August when he loses to him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



