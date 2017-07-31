UHURU now assures RAILA that he will not use KDF to rig him-I am a Christian and can’t steal

Monday July 31, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again denied former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allegations that he is planning to use the military to rig the August polls.





Speaking while on campaign trail in Embu and Machakos yesterday, Uhuru termed Raila’s allegations as alarming and misleading.





He accused NASA of trying to malign the military for selfish gains, saying KDF is professional and apolitical and as such should not be dragged into politics.





Uhuru said he is a God-fearing President who took an oath to protect all Kenyans regardless of their political affiliations and cannot use the military to terrorize the very Kenyans he swore to protect or even destroy the country by rigging Raila Odinga through KDF.





“I am God fearing and cannot use the military to cause chaos in the country as claimed by Raila,” Uhuru said.



