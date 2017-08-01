UHURU must do this if he wants me to conduct free and fair elections on 8th-CHEBUKATI demands

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has made serious demands following the gruesome murder of the commission’s ICT Manager Chris Msando.





Speaking to the media, the visibly shaken Chebukati demanded for enhanced security for all the IEBC staff from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government ahead of the August polls, saying his commissioners were now living in fear.





The IEBC boss warned that his team would not be able to deliver free and fair elections on the 8th of August if they are living in fear for their lives.





He noted that there would be no free, fair and credible elections if his team will not be assured of their safety and security.





He expressed his shock following the untimely murder of his ICT director.



