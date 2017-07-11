UHURU may be assassinated like NKAISERY! City PASTOR predicts & warns him not to do this until after polls

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -A city pastor has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that he risked being assassinated like former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery before the August General Election unless he does exactly what he says.





Pastor Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope in Kayole asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to shake hands with anyone until after the August elections failure to which he might be poisoned to death like what happened to Nkaisery.





According to the good pastor, it is possible for someone to even get poisoned by merely shaking hands with a stranger, and Uhuru being a man of the people and the people’s President, he is at a greater risk of being poisoned through handshake.





“Mr. President, be vigilant, we are praying for you as a nation but don't shake hands with anyone until the election is over," Migwi said o social media.





Migwi also appealed to President Kenyatta’s security detail to be extra vigilant and not allow the Head of State to expose himself so much to the public until after elections.





“Your security detail should be very cautious whenever you are campaigning, watch for any suspicious behaviour around the President, he is a national symbol," Migwi added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



