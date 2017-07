UHURU lost nothing by skipping the Presidential Debate – LUHYA MP tells RAILA ODINGA’s supporters

Friday July 28, 2017 - A vocal Luhya community MP has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta lost nothing by skipping the Presidential Debate last Monday. A vocal Luhya community MP has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta lost nothing by skipping the Presidential Debate last Monday.





on Wednesday , Butere MP, Andrew Toboso, said debates have little bearing on how people vote. Speaking in Butere during his campaigns, Butere MP, Andrew Toboso, said debates have little bearing on how people vote.





“The so-called undecided voters form a very small percentage and most of them will end up not voting,” said Toboso.





The MP said most debates only benefit the elite and leave out the..