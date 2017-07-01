UHURU lost nothing by skipping the Presidential Debate – LUHYA MP tells RAILA ODINGA’s supporters

Friday July 28, 2017 - A vocal Luhya community MP has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta lost nothing by skipping the Presidential Debate last Monday.





Speaking in Butere during his campaigns on Wednesday , Butere MP, Andrew Toboso, said debates have little bearing on how people vote.





“The so-called undecided voters form a very small percentage and most of them will end up not voting,” said Toboso.





The MP said most debates only benefit the elite and leave out the..



