UHURU KENYATTA’s motorcade involved in a GRISLY ACCIDENT - SCORES injured

Monday July 31, 2017

-President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s motorcade has been involved in an accident that left scores injured in Nyamira county.





According to impeccable sources, Uhuru was just behind the car that was involved in an accident with a Matatu. The matatu belonged to Nyamira Sacco.





Four people were injured and were rushed to Kisii Level 5 Hospital.





The President and his deputy waited for the four to be attended to before taking their campaigns to Kisii County.





Kisii County is regarded as an opposition bastion but Uhuru is still convinced that he will get a chunk of votes from the region.





The President’s tour comes barely three months after a similar one where he asked members of the Gusii community to shun the National Super Alliance (NASA) and support Jubilee.





The Jubilee leadership is keen to win support from the region which mainly voted for ODM in the 2013 elections.





In Kisii County, ODM Party leader Mr Raila Odinga got 236,831 (68.8 percent) votes while President Uhuru got 95,596 (27.8 percent) votes.





In Nyamira County, the president garnered 54,071 (29.8 percent) votes while Mr Odinga got 121,590 (67.1 percent) votes.



