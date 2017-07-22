UHURU is planning to use KDF, Kenya Police and GSU to scare NASA supporters in their strongholds

Sunday July 22, 2017 - Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has claimed that the Jubilee Government is planning to use the police and the military to intimidate National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters.





Speaking during a rally at Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu on Wednesday , she said no amount of intimidation or harassment will stop citizens from exercising their democratic right to vote for leaders of their choice.





Wanga said Kenyans are yearning for…



