UHURU is a humble and cool President – RAILA cannot do like this because of pride (See PHOTOs)

Thursday July 13, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is without a doubt one of the coolest and most humble Presidents in the world.





Many at times, the "son of Jomo" has portrayed himself as a down-to-earth soul despite being the most powerful man in Kenya and in the process putting his predecessors and even his rivals like National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to shame.





Last month, Uhuru visited an old couple in Kisii when he toured the area to drum up support for his re-election.





Here are..



