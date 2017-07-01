UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi on 8 August as MERUs endorse RAILA - VIDEO

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 - NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday stormed Meru County and was given a rousing welcome.





Meru residents voted for Uhuru overwhelmingly in 2013 but tables seem to have turned.





Raila appears to have made inroads in the region and is likely to get more votes than he did in the last election.





Most residents in Meru County feel that the Jubilee government has...



