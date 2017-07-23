UHURU is a coward! He is using KDF to scare NASA supporters in their strongholds and rig the election

Sunday July 23, 2017 - Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of sensing defeat in August and that is the reason he is using the police and the military to scare NASA supporters.





Speaking on Saturday, Kingi, who is an ardent ODM member, said Uhuru’s Government is using police and the military to intimidate him and his supporters.





Kingi cited recent claims by police that he is financing Mombasa Republican Council and Al Shabaab as an example of..



