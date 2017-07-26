UHURU is the biggest coward we have in Kenya, it will be a mistake to vote for him and RUTO - RAILA to MERUs

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is a coward for skipping Monday ’ s presidential debate.





Speaking at Makutano Shopping Centre in Meru County, Raila said Uhuru feared him and that is the reason why he skipped the presidential debate.





“Yesterday Barcelona was supposed to play with Real Madrid, but Real Madrid feared and they failed to appear on the pitch, so Messi was left to do his thing alone because Ronaldo stayed away,” said Raila.





During the Monday night debate, Raila said he…



