UHURU hosts U18 athletics team at State House Nairobi, rewards them Sh100k each (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta feted the Kenyan team to the just concluded International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Under-18 Championships today at State House, Nairobi.





“You have made our country proud. That week of the IAAF Championships put Kenya on the map as the event brought together teams from across the globe. You have marketed our country. The number of people who turned out to watch the event tells about what you did for the country,” President Kenyatta said.





The Kenyan team won 15 medals -four gold, seven silver and four bronze, coming fourth behind South Africa, China and Cuba which took first, second and third positions respectively.





For their stellar performance, President Uhuru rewarded the team with Sh100,000 each and sent them to Mombasa on the SGR for a 4-day trip.





