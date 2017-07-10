UHURU has panicked! ORENGO vows to deal with him ruthlessly for intimidating CJ MARAGA

Monday July 10, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee have sensed defeat and are now in panic mode.





This follows the yesterday’s outburst by the President and his Deputy in Baringo, where they attacked the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing them of colluding with NASA to rig them in the August polls.





The Jubilee duo took issues with Chief Justice David Maraga for allowing the courts to be used by NASA to frustrate IEBC and Jubilee through reckless rulings few days to the General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Siaya Senator James Orengo vowed to deal with Uhuru/Ruto ruthlessly, saying no one is above the law.





He said Jubilee leaders had run out of ideas and were now attacking independent institutions and intimidating them.





“If you want to know leaders have panicked, listen to what Uhuru and Ruto said in Baringo,” Orengo said.



