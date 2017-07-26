UHURU finally explains why he skipped the useless Presidential Debate! I watched RAILA run out of saliva

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally explained why he skipped the presidential debate on Monday .





Speaking on Tuesday when he campaigned in Nyeri County after making stop overs in Mukurweini, Uhuru said that he believed in the support of all the 45 million Kenyans and not those on TV debates.





The father of the nation said that he left his rival - NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga - to go alone since Kenyans have seen what the Jubilee Government has done.





“I thank God for telling me not to…



