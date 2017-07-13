UHURU drinks a giant mug of KEG in Kisumu and social media erupts (See PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - President Uhuru excited Kenyans on social media on Wednesday when he quenched his thirst with a mug of Senator Keg while campaigning in Kisumu.





The Head of State pulled the stunt while presiding over the the ground-breaking for a new Sh15 billion brewery that East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) is setting up in the region.





Once completed, it is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs for locals and provide a ready market for over 20,000 sorghum and cassava farmers from neighbouring counties.





The president, who is known to love the brown bottle, was then offered a mug of Keg which he seemed to enjoy very much from the smile on his face.





Check out photos below and people’s reactions on social media in the next page.



