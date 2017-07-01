UHURU ‘dragged’ in court in connection with JOHO’s case - Never joke with JAMES ORENGO

UHURU ‘dragged’ in court in connection with JOHO’s case - Never joke with JAMES ORENGONews 06:42
Friday July 21, 2017 – Yesterday, Siaya Senator James Orengo named President Uhuru Kenyatta as the man behind all the troubles facing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.
Speaking during a court case on Joho’s academic qualifications, Orengo pointed fingers at Uhuru, accusing him of orchestrating a series of investigations launched against the Mombasa Governor.
Orengo told High Court judge Justice Eric Ogola that President Kenyatta had..
