UHURU does the unthinkable as he nominated his cousin to Senate after criticizing KALONZO - See full list
..other women who deserve the slot more than her by virtue of having been there for a while.
Here is the full list of nominees by Jubilee;-
National Assembly
1. Jenniffer Shamalla
2. Bishop Kosgei
3. Faith Waigwa
4. Aden Noor
5. Sandra Odhiambo
6. Maina Kamanda
7. Cecily Mbarire
8. David Ole Sankok
9. Hadima Yusuf
10. Gedion Keter
Senate/Women
1. Mary Seneta
2. Naomi Jillo Waqo
3. Caroline Daudi
4. Veronica Maina
5. Millicent Omanga
6. Beth Mugo
7. Alice Milgo
8. Caroline Chilago
9. Winnie Guchu
10. Falhada Dekow Iman
Persons with disabilities
1. Isaac Mwaura
2. Joyce Moding
Youth
1. Prengei Victor
2. Wambui Nyutu
