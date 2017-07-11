UHURU and RUTO were celebrating when I FELL SICK on SUNDAY - RAILA ODINGA claims

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were celebrating when he fell sick on Sunday.





Speaking on Monday after he was discharged from Mombasa Hospital over food poisoning, Raila a ttacked the Jubilee leaders saying his good health is bad news to them.





“Today we have good news and bad news. The good news is that I am feeling great, I am fit and I am back to action. The bad news is for Uhuru and Ruto, and is that I am feeling great,” said Raila.





He was hospitalised after developing stomach pains and fever. However, doctors gave him a clean bill of health and he was discharged hours later.





Raila also denied that NASA intends to delay the August 8 general election as claimed by Uhuru and Ruto when they toured Baringo County on Sunday.





On Sunday, Uhuru and Ruto accused Raila of using courts to delay the August 8 General Election.



