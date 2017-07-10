UHURU and RUTO tell MARAGA to stop being BIAS – ODINGA, ORENGO, OUKO and ODUNGA are all related

Monday July 10, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have urged Chief Justice, David Maraga, to state the position the Judiciary has taken before Kenya goes to the poll in August.





Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Monday MPs associated with Uhuru and Ruto stated that the Judiciary has already taken its position and is supporting NASA coalition.





The MPs gave an example of presidential ballot paper tender where Judges George Odunga, Judge William Ouko ruled in favour of NASA after they nullified the presidential ballot paper tender.





Ouko and Odunga urged IEBC to halt the printing of presidential ballot papers and issue a fresh tender 30 days to the general election.





Now the MPs stated that Maraga appointed Odunga and Ouko in the bench knowing very well that they were related to NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo.





Ouko is related to Raila Odinga‘s wife Mama Ida Odinga while Odunga’s wife Sarah Ondieki is Orengo’s niece.



