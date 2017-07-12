UHURU and RAILA exchange ‘blows’ on Twitter and Kenyans love the rare spectacle (LOOK)

Wednesday, July 12, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa Presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Tuesday sent twitter into a meltdown after they exchanged tweets.





Raila attacked Uhuru over the stalemate on the printing of Presidential ballot papers ahead of the August 8 polls.





The former Prime Minister tweeted: “ Uhuru is unashamedly propagating 'Nusu mkate' fantasies and lies no one believes. We have no plans of sharing power with you Mr President."









The President hit back via his official tweeter handle with a rather sarcastic remark saying: “"My brother Raila Odinga Happy to see you've recovered well."





These elicited mixed reactions from supporters of the two leaders.



