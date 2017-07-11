NTSA unveils new ‘smart’ driving license and Kenyans are excited (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle 00:45
Tuesday, July 11, 2017- The Kenyan government is in the process of rolling out new generation driving license.
From the photos doing rounds online, the ‘smart’ driving license contains a chip with driver’s information record-which may finally bring discipline in our roads.
The card looks like the new generation National ID only that it has a chip and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) logo.
Kenyans have been using the colonial license that could be easily mistaken for a hospital admission book.
Check out the new look Kenyan driver’s license to be rolled out soon.
