TRUMP’s administration warns UHURU, RUTO and IEBC against stealing RAILA ODINGA’s victory in August.

Tuesday July 18, 2017 – The United States Government has piled pressure on the Kenyan Government to hold free, credible and transparent elections because the 2007 and 2013 polls were "shambolic".





In a statement issued by US Congress on Monday , the US Government said it is concerned by delayed preparations of the August 8 elections.





The Congress noted that the IEBC has not tested critical voting equipment barely 20 days to the polls.





“Kenya has had two consecutive national elections — 2007 and 2013 — each of which was marked by questionable results and violent aftermaths,” said Eliot Engel, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.





Engel further said that the Government and political parties must ensure wananchi participate in a process that allows them to have confidence in the accuracy of the results.





“We call on the ruling party, opposition parties and the electoral commission to...



