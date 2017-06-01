Trouble for DENNIS OLIECH after he is kicked out of his apartment in Valley Arcade, He is broke.

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Fading Kenyan footballer, Dennis Oliech, has been kicked out of his lavish apartment in Valley Arcade after he failed to pay rent for several months.

According to sources close to the troubled footballer, his items were moved by a lorry last week after he was kicked out by the landlord.

He has been forced to shift to a cheaper house.

Oliech was..

