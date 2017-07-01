This video will make you hate UHURU and vote for RAILA! If Kenyans watch, RAILA will get 14 million votes

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - The National Super Alliance has released an advert bashing the Jubilee Government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, on its performance and revealing what it will do differently if it forms the Government.





The advert which features NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, is already causing ripples within Jubilee ranks and State House can’t stand it.





In the advert, Raila Odinga pinpoints some epic failures by Uhuru/ Ruto ranging from the spiraling insecurity coupled by everyday Al Shabaab attacks, food insecurity and the high cost of living, infrastructural collapse and the shrinking economy thanks to the poor leadership by Jubilee.





Conversely, Raila enumerates what he..



