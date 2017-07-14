This Pastor nearly got a beating after trying to forcibly cast demons from a mad man (VIDEO)

Friday, July 14, 2017 - This pastor had a rough time trying to pray for a man alleged to be mad.





The deliverance turned violent as the alleged madman who wanted to be left alone turned on the pastor and started fighting him.





The pastor kept following the man while shouting, "The fire of the Holy Ghost... all over your body... mind renewal... may your mind be renewed, In Jesus mighty name."





The man tried to walk away again but the pastor went after him and the mad man attacked and they wrestled each other much to the amusement of the crowd.





See the hilarious video below.



