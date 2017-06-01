This little girl has wowed netizens with her incredible boxing skills - Don’t mess with her (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:34
Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - She is only four years old but this adorable girl has become an internet sensation with her incredible talent as a boxer.
Her videos posted by the Gladiator School of Martial Arts and Boxing have gone viral online.
She is not only beautiful but amazing for her age.
This is so refreshing in the age where some parents are teaching their innocent kids how to twerk.
This is good for her self-defense against potential bullies or she can actually walk in the footsteps of Laila Ali.
Watch the video below.
