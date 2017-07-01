This Kenyan athlete’s hilarious interview at Kasarani will crack you (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - Kenya recently held a very successful World Junior Athletics Championships at Kasarani where over 13o countries were represented.





Kenyan finished fourth but there this guy by the name Dominic Samson Ndigithi who has been the talk of town with his hilarious interview after making history by winning Kenya’s first ever medal in 10,000m Walking Race at international level.





The 16-year old struggled to speak in English while being interviewed by international journalists and it is just hilarious.





Watch the video below.



