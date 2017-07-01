This is why using toilet paper is not healthy and the best alternative (VIDEO)

Monday, 24 July 2017 - A tissue paper is a great product that comes handy at least once a day.





But did you know that it is not only unhygienic but also doesn’t clean anything.





Well, there is a better alternative that is freely available and that is water.





Water is refreshing in a way toilet paper could never be, is gentler and less irritating than wiping with paper.





But more importantly, it cleans your bottom far more effectively than simply using dry toilet paper.





While you still need a sheet or two of toilet paper to dry yourself, but that is a tiny fraction of what you would need to clean yourself and can easily be done using reusable cloths.





Watch the video below.



