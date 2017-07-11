This is why NKAISERY’s family will have to apologize to RAILA/NASA and beg for forgiveness

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -The family of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, may be forced to ap0logize to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) fraternity for treating them as suspects in the sudden death of their kin.





This is after a six-hour autopsy on Nkaisery’s body confirmed that he died of acute heart attack occasioned by a compromised blood vessel to the heart.





The postmortem result ruled out any foul play in the death of Nkaisery; a finding that the family has accepted as gospel truth despite suspecting NASA politicians as his possible killers earlier on.





On Sunday, ODM politicians in Kajiado, led by Governor David Nkedienye and Kajiado Central MP, Elijah Memusi, among others NASA luminaries were chased from Nkaisery’s home like stray dogs on suspicion that they had a hand in his death.





Before his untimely death on Saturday, Nkedienye and Memusi had claimed that Nkaisery was planning to assassinate him before August 8th General Election; a claim that the late CS didn’t take lightly and had vowed to deal with them squarely.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



